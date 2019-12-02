The greatest of all Lip Sync battles is coming to The Varsity

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the fifth year in a row, local celebrities will take to the stage to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
Lip Sync BR is partnering with ACS to host the 2019 Lip Sync battle.
The event takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at The Varsity, located at 3357 Highland Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased for $30 pre-sale and are available at LipSyncBR.org. Tickets are $35 at the door. VIP tickets, which include premium viewing and an appetizer bar, can be purchased for $75 online only.
The competition features 7 teams of local celebrities who will “belt out” their favorite songs in three rounds “mic-to-mic.” The team that raises the most money through audience tips the night of the event will be awarded the People’s Choice Award.
Each competing team is also vying for donation dollars ahead of the competition. All donations go to the ACS in Louisiana. Donations help fund groundbreaking cancer research, patient care programs, and much more.
WAFB’s Carmen Poe and Mykal Vincent are among the field of competitors. To view the #ThisJustInCrowd team page and make a donation in support of the team, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.