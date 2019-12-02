GIVING TUESDAY: Find out how to donate to your favorite charities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After surviving the crowds on Black Friday, supporting your community on Small Business Saturday, and scouring the internet on Cyber Monday, it may be time to give a little bit of that shopping haul to those who need it.
According to www.givingtuesday.org, ‘Giving Tuesday’ is a global movement founded to establish a day that encourages everyone to do good. On this day, those looking to join the movement are encouraged to donate either their time, money, or supplies to their charity of choice.
Tuesday December 19, 2019 is quickly approaching, and those looking to donate can click here for a list of local charities participating this Giving Tuesday.
