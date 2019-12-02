FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light, brief freeze expected Monday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday has been a beauty of a day even if on the cool side, with afternoon highs only getting into the mid 50s for much of the WAFB region. Skies will stay clear through the evening and overnight and the day’s north winds will be settling down too. That will set up much of the WAFB region for a very cold night, with Tuesday morning lows dipping into the low 30s for most areas near and north of the I-10/12 corridor.