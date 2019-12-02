FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light, brief freeze expected Monday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday has been a beauty of a day even if on the cool side, with afternoon highs only getting into the mid 50s for much of the WAFB region. Skies will stay clear through the evening and overnight and the day’s north winds will be settling down too. That will set up much of the WAFB region for a very cold night, with Tuesday morning lows dipping into the low 30s for most areas near and north of the I-10/12 corridor.
Get ready for a light, brief frost or freeze to start off the morning. Freeze duration for the capital region will probably be just a couple of hours at most, while temperatures could be at or below 32° for upwards of four hours or more along and north of the LA/MS state line.
This will not be a pipe-wrapping freeze. If you were unaffected during the mid-November freezes (when Baton Rouge Metro Airport dropped to 24°), you will be just fine this go-round. But please remember the outside pets, check on those neighbors with limited heating resources, consider protecting any extra-sensitive vegetation (fruit trees will be fine), and be extra careful with supplemental heat sources.
After that one cold early morning, temperatures will be moderating through the rest of the week. In fact, most neighborhoods will climb into the 60s Tuesday afternoon under mainly sunny skies. We follow Tuesday with a mostly sunny Wednesday, with a morning start in the low 40s for metro Baton Rouge and afternoon highs climbing into the upper 60s.
Most of the region will be back in the 70s Thursday and Friday afternoons, but that comes with our next rainmaker. A cold front will be crossing the state Friday, with rain likely for the morning into the midday. At this point, the Storm Team does not anticipate Friday’s front will be particularly energetic. We expect little or no active/severe weather, with rain totals generally running 0.24″ or less for most of the WAFB region.
Highs will drop back down into the 60s Saturday, but return to the 70s Sunday. Saturday will be dry under a sun/cloud mix, but be ready for a few showers Sunday afternoon and evening as a warm front lifts northward from the Gulf.
Rain is likely for next Monday (Dec. 9) as our next cold front moves across the state from west to east, with a few showers potentially lingering into Tuesday morning. After a high in the low to mid 70s Monday ahead of the cold front, highs Tuesday will struggle to reach 60° for metro Baton Rouge as cooler continental air from the north spreads over south Louisiana.
Although we do not currently anticipate freezes next week, mornings will drop down into the 30s Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s those two days.
