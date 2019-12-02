FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light freeze possible this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cooler temperatures are the story of the day. Highs are expected to reach the mid 50s Monday afternoon under bright sunshine.
Clear skies and light winds will allow for a cold start Tuesday morning, with the potential for a light freeze near and north of the interstates.
Take care of people, pets, and any delicate plants. Pipes will be fine.
Tuesday morning should be our only threat of a freeze over the next several days as temperatures moderate for the rest of the week.
Our next weather maker arrives late in the week as a weak cold front sweeps through the area.
Look for good rain chances from late Thursday night into Friday morning, with most of us likely dry by Friday afternoon. That’s good news for the Festival of Lights in downtown Baton Rouge on Friday evening!
Some clouds will linger into the weekend. Saturday likely stays dry with a slight chance of showers back by Sunday. Scattered rains return to the forecast early next week.
Both LSU and Southern will be on the road playing in championship games this weekend. If you’re planning on making the trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship, look for a cool weekend in Atlanta with rain chances on Friday and Sunday, but game day itself looks dry.
And if you’re heading to Lorman, MS for the SWAC Championship, temperatures look to be comfortable with the main threat of rainfall on Friday morning. For the game itself, kickoff temps will be in the low to mid 60°s, falling into the mid to upper 50°s by the end of the game.
