Companion Animal Alliance launches Paw Print campaign for holiday season donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This year for Giving Tuesday, Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) in Baton Rouge is hoping to inspire generosity with a unique honorarium naming campaign.
Donors can honor a family member, beloved pet, or close friend with a Paw Print, which will be displayed in the lobby at the shelter, which is located at 2550 Gourrier Ave. Paw Prints will be displayed for the Holiday Open House on Dec. 17 and remain on display through Jan. 10. Paw Prints cost $25 each and can have one full name (human or pet) printed on them.
“This holiday campaign was inspired by a thoughtful CAA donor that donated honorarium Christmas ‘gifts’ for her kids last year instead of presents. While we always acknowledge the honoree, we felt we could make it even more special and personal this holiday season by decorating our lobby with their names. It is a perfect gift for the friend or family member that adores their pet,” said Emily Jackson, development director for CAA.
Those interested in joining CAA’s honorarium initiative can click here to buy a Paw Print.
“Giving Tuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just one day, but throughout the year. With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, Giving Tuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world,” said Asha Curran, CEO and co-founder of Giving Tuesday.
