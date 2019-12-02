Catholic Charities: Sponsor a family for Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Looking to spread a little extra joy this holiday season? Catholic Charities is looking for helpers to sponsor less fortunate families for Christmas.
Many of the families served by Catholic Charities rely on the generosity of donors at Christmas to make the holidays bright. Many of the families consist of single mothers, grandparents raising grandchildren, and seniors struggling to make ends meet.
Catholic Charities is also hosting a ‘Christmas Lights’ program to help pay for the utility bills of these less fortunate families during the winter months.
More opportunities to help out this holiday season:
Those looking to sponsor families or donate to help Christmas lights shine bright all year can follow the steps on https://christmas.ccdiobr.org
