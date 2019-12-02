Authorities searching for missing teen last seen in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officials in St. Landry Parish are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager that has been missing since Nov. 30, according to KATC-TV.
Authorities say, Jaydon Arana, 15, was last seen just after 6 p.m. near the Walmart and Hampton Inn hotel in Opelousas.
The area where Jaydon went missing is located near the Cresswell Lane exit of I-49.
Opelousas Chief Martin McLendon told KATC-TV a search is currently underway for Jaydon.
Authorities have a search headquarters set up at the nearby Evangeline Downs casino and hotel.
Jaydon is described as a tall and skinny white male with red braces.
He was last seen wearing acid-washed jeans, a Dallas Cowboys hoodie with a blue shirt underneath and gray and black Air Jordan sneakers.
Anyone with any information on Jaydon Arana’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 948-6516, or the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500.
