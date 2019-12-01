VooDoo BBQ on Nicholson Dr. closes its doors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another Baton Rouge business has appeared to shut its doors for good on Sunday morning.
VooDoo BBQ & Grill on Nicholson Drive near LSU appears to have closed after a sign stated the restaurant is no longer open for business.
WAFB has reached out to the restaurant’s owner and is waiting for a response.
An employee reached out to WAFB, who says management called her Sunday morning and told her the store was closing for good.
She claims the owner told her he was behind on his mortgage.
The employee also claimed the restaurant was open last night. She wishes she would have been given notice so she could find another job, especially with the holidays coming up.
Baton Rouge has another location on Drusilla Lane.
VooDoo BBQ opened its first restaurant in New Orleans in 2002. The restaurant chain is known for its barbeque that’s dry-rubbed with Cajun, Creole, and Caribbean spices.
The closure comes after two other businesses recently announced their closures earlier this week. These businesses were Mr. Ronnie’s Donut Shop and Mellow Mushroom on Burbank.
Details are limited at this time, and WAFB will update the story once more information is made available.
