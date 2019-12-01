One injured in shooting near apartment complex on College Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say one person was injured in a shooting in the 2100 block of College Drive on Nov. 30.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near the Bienville Towers Apartments.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department tells WAFB one person was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The case remains under investigation.
Details are limited at this time. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
