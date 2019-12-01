One injured in shooting near apartment complex on College Drive

One person was injured after being shot near an apartment complex in the 2100 block of College Drive in Baton Rouge, La., on Nov. 30, 2019. (Source: WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion | November 30, 2019 at 8:38 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 8:38 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say one person was injured in a shooting in the 2100 block of College Drive on Nov. 30.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near the Bienville Towers Apartments.

A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department tells WAFB one person was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

Details are limited at this time. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

