Joe ’Burreaux’ sets more records as No. 2 LSU dominates Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 2 LSU scored four first half touchdowns on its way to annihilating Texas A&M on another record-breaking night for quarterback Joe “Burreaux.”
The Tigers (12-0, 8-0 SEC) dominated in a 50-7 win over the Aggies (7-5, 4-4 SEC). It was LSU’s first undefeated regular season since 2011.
Burrow was 23-of-32 for 352 yards and three touchdowns. He now holds the LSU single-season passing yards (4,366) and touchdowns (44) records. He also broke Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch’s SEC passing yards record (4,725) that was set in 1998 and tied Missouri quarterback Drew Lock’s SEC touchdown passes record (44) set in 2017.
Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had seven catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns, one of which came on a 78-yard strike. He has 70 catches for 1,487 yards and 17 touchdowns for the season. Fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught six passes for 55 yards and one touchdown. He has 81 catches for 1,092 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 18 carries for 87 yards and one touchdown. He also caught four passes for 49 yards. On the season, he has 182 carries for 1,233 yards and 16 touchdowns.
The LSU defense also had a great game. Aggie quarterback Kellen Mond finished only 10-of-30 for 92 yards. He was picked off three times. Safeties JaCoby Stevens and Grant Delpit, as well as cornerback Kary Vincent Jr., had interceptions. Mond ran the ball 12 times and finished with -8 yards rushing. He was sacked five times.
LSU will next face Georgia in the SEC championship game in Atlanta on December 7.
