Guice, Redskins hold on to beat Panthers 29-21

Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson was ejected after delivering a helmet-to-helmet hit on tight end Greg Olsen. The Panthers announced Olsen has entered the concussion protocol and he did not return. Olsen appeared to tuck his head while approaching contact when Anderson came flying in and hit him straight on with his helmet. Olsen remained on the field for about a minute after the hit and the crowd booed relentlessly as replays were shown on the scoreboard.