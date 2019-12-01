FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Trending cooler to start the new week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It looks to be an enjoyable weather day today as temperatures stay comfortable this afternoon in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be breezy, so if you have outdoor plans be sure to secure any loose items.
A surge of colder air will work into the area tonight. Temperatures will free-fall after dark and it will be very cold out the door for back to work and school Monday.
Morning lows will dip into the upper 30s Monday. Highs during the afternoon will only climb into the mid 50s. Make sure the kids have the jackets for the entire school day. It will be even colder Tuesday morning as areas north and east of Baton Rouge see a brief/light freeze.
Bring in the pets Monday night and cover any sensitive vegetation. Some patchy areas of frost will occur early Tuesday morning.
A warming trend begins Tuesday afternoon and continues into Friday when our next storm system is set to arrive. Rain looks likely especially during the morning hours Friday.
A few thunderstorms look possible at this time, so we won’t completely rule out the possibility of a minimal severe weather threat yet.
A slight cooldown occurs as we move into the first part of next weekend. Temperatures rebound Sunday as another storm system approaches.
Long-range weather guidance does not agree on the timing of this particular weather maker. For now, the First Alert Forecast shows rains likely Monday, Dec. 9, with a few lingering showers into Tuesday morning, Dec. 10.
