Burrow, No. 1 LSU dominate Texas A&M, 50-7

The victory clinched a trifecta of sorts for LSU coach Ed Orgeron. He beat two coaches — Texas’ Tom Herman and A&M’s Jimbo Fisher — whom LSU sought to hire before settling on their burley, raspy-voiced Cajun coach who grew up rooting for LSU in a house within shouting distance of shrimp trawlers on the Bayou Lafourche. Orgeron also defeated Nick Saban, a boogeyman of sorts to the LSU faithful since he started winning national championships for arch nemesis Alabama a decade ago.