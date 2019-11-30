ZooLights open for holiday season at Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - ZooLights opened for the holiday season at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo on Nov. 29.
The festive mile-long trail through the zoo with over 50 illuminated animal structures and holiday spectacles will remain open through Dec. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Grounds close at 9 p.m.
ZooLights will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
Regular admission tickets are $5 for adults/teens; $4 for senior citizens; $3 for children (2-12 years old) and $3 for Friends of the Zoo members.
For the second year, the Zoo has partnered with The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Every guest that brings a non-perishable food item to ZooLights, will receive a 50% discount on regular admission tickets.
All food donations will go directly to The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
In 2018, ZooLights collected 3,302 pounds of food for the food bank. This year’s goal is 4,000 pounds of food.
SPECIAL DATES:
- 11/29 – Coca Cola Santa Visit
- 11/30 – Ornament Crafting
- 12/6 & 12/7 – Safari Santa
- 12/13 & 12/14 – Art Gone Wild
- 12/15 - Charlie’s Bell Choir Performance at 6:30 p.m.
- 12/20 & 12/21 – Ornament Crafting
