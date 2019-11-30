Ponchatoula police asking for public’s help in locating runaway juvenile

PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for the public’s helping in locating a missing runaway juvenile.
Briana Landry, 15, was last seen at her grandmother’s house on Nov. 25. Her family has not heard from Briana since.
She is described as 5’6 tall, weighing 150 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with any information about Briana Landy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Ponchatoula Police Department at (985) 386-6548.
