NOPD investigating attempted kidnapping of 7-year-old

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating and identifying two suspects sought in an attempted kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl.
Police say it happened Nov. 29 around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of General Ogden and Olive Street in the Hollygrove neighborhood.
One of the suspects reportedly grabbed the girl by the arm and began to pull her towards the white van. She screamed and the unknown black male allegedly let go, returned to the van and fled the area.
The suspects, described as a black male and a Hispanic male, were said to be driving a white work van with a ladder on top.
If you have any information, call 504-658-6020 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.
