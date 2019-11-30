HOW TO WATCH: LSU, Southern, Southeastern, and Nicholls

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are four big football games happening across southeast Louisiana on Saturday.
No. 2 LSU is hosting Texas A&M and Southern is facing Grambling in the Bayou Classic, while both Southeastern and Nicholls State are hosting FCS playoff games.
For fans unable to attend the games live, we have the listings of how you can watch or listen to them.
- LSU (6 p.m.): TV - ESPN, RADIO - 98.1 FM, LISTEN ONLINE
- Southern (4 p.m.): TV - NBC Sports Network, RADIO - 106.5 FM
- Southeastern (3:04 p.m.): TV - ESPN3 (online channel), RADIO - Southeastern Sports Radio Network
- Nicholls (3 p.m.): TV - ESPN3 (online channel), RADIO - 100.3 FM
