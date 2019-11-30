FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower risk for severe weather late tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Storm Prediction Center has lowered the risk for severe weather across the local area for late tonight. Baton Rouge is just inside the Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) with only a small section of our Northwest viewing area under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5).
Short-range weather models continue to show a weakening line of showers and thunderstorms moving into the local area during the late evening hours tonight.
That weakening trend prompted the Storm Prediction Center to downgrade the severe weather risk, but that risk is not zero percent. We still need to watch for one or two strong storms capable of producing damaging winds, small hail, and maybe a brief tornado. Rain will be likely in the metro Baton Rouge area between 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
So if you plan on going to the LSU game tonight, you might want to bring the rain gear into Tiger Stadium as rains are expected to be moving in by the 4th quarter or as the game ends.
SEE ALSO: Check your hour-by-hour forecast
If you are going to the Bayou Classic down in New Orleans you should be just fine as rains won’t arrive there until closer to midnight. A cold front will push the rain out of the area by sunrise Sunday.
The weather turns colder for the start of the new week. It will be jacket weather again for back to school and work on Monday.
A light freeze looks to be possible, especially north and east of Baton Rouge on Tuesday morning. Bring the pets inside Monday night and cover any sensitive tropical plants.
A warming trend will begin by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be back above normal to end the week as another storm system impacts the local area Thursday evening into Friday morning. At this time, we can’t rule out the possibility of severe weather.
The weather looks to be dry for the following weekend. It appears our next significant cold front will arrive Monday, Dec. 9.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.