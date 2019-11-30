Fans prepare for Bayou Classic this Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Football fans are hyped for the Bayou Classic as Southern University and Grambling State University face off in News Orleans on Saturday at 6 p.m.
“I’m an alumni of Southern, so I’ve been coming to bayou classic ever since I attended southern university,” said fan.
Fans were much calmer than expected for the big rival game. Players and fans got a chance to hear from coaches on both sides as they shared words of encouragement to the players during a coach luncheon.
They also talked about how the big game helps to support the school’s future in academics and athletics. However, it’s still a rival tradition that has been in the making for decades.
“We’ve been coming for 25 to 30 years. I came in from Michigan,” a fan said.
“They talked about who was going to win. And when Grambling lost you didn’t hear a word going back to Michigan,” replied another fan. The competition begins with the Battle of the Bands and will continue at the Mercedes Benz Superdome when the Jags takes on Grambling.
