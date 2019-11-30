End of Hurricane Season 2019: A look at the final numbers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Another hurricane season has come to an end along the Gulf Coast and although our local region was spared from major storms, it was certainly an active season across the Atlantic.
The final numbers for the season are 18 named storms, 6 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.
Now the total named storms for the season is much higher than normal which is usually around 12 storms. Both hurricane and major hurricane totals for the year are exact normals.
Two storms this season brought impacts to Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi. Those two storms were Hurricane Barry back in July and Tropical Storm Olga in October.
Hurricane Dorian was the most intense storm of the season achieving category 5 status as it stalled over the northern Bahamas. The maximum winds when Dorian was over the Bahamas exceeded 185 mph.
