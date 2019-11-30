Cab driver treated for non-life-threatening injuries after shot in face Thanksgiving night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A cab driver called to the 3800 block of Brentwood Street was shot in the face by the person he was picking up Thanksgiving night.
Officials with the Lake Charles Police Department say the suspect got in the cab, shot the driver, then stole the vehicle.
The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.
The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials do not believe the suspect is still in the area.
The vehicle may now be in Texas, officials say.
