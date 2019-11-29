Thanksgiving Saints vs. Falcons game piles large helping of TV ratings

ATLANTA (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints’ nailbiting 26-18 road victory over the Atlanta Falcons in primetime on Thanksgiving Day piled up a heap of ratings for NBC on Nov. 28, according to a tweet from the Saints.
The 2019 season’s second meeting of the Saints and Falcons in Atlanta was the most-watched Thursday primetime show on television since the 2019 NFL Kickoff Game on NBC on Thursday, Sept. 5.
With the victory over the Falcons, the Saints secured their third-straight NFC South division title and clinched a spot in the playoffs.
The game averaged a total audience delivery of 21.1 million viewers. For NBC, Saints vs. Falcons on Thanksgiving was the fourth NFL game on the network in its last five televised games to top 21 million total audience delivery viewers.
However, it was the earlier NFL game that won the Thanksgiving Day ratings by a landslide, according to CBS.
The Buffalo Bills’ 26-15 victory over the Dallas Cowboys averaged 32.538 million viewers, making it the most-watched Thanksgiving Day game on CBS in 27 years, as well as, the most-watched regular-season NFL game on any network in three years.
Ratings for the Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game on FOX was not immediately available.
Next up, the Saints will host the San Fransisco 49ers at noon on Dec. 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.