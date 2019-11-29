Technicians to work over the weekend to resolve issues after statewide cyber-attack

(WAFB) - Technicians will be working over the weekend to continue resolving issues after a statewide cyber-attack.
After having a day off on Thanksgiving, the Information Security Team and End User Team are going throughout state buildings and offices in Louisiana, according to Jacques Berry with the Division of Administration.
Berry added that most of the servers are back up and running, and there are not many infected workstations left.
Technicians will continue working for the remainder of the weekend.
They are trying to bring back the remaining affected servers by working on infrastructure issues and physical work stations.
The eight main Office of Motor Vehicle offices reopened on Monday, and then Tuesday technicians brought 10 more servers online.
