Shop Small Business Saturday in BR on Nov. 30

(WAFB) - After a mega day of shopping at major department stores (aka Black Friday), it’s important to remember the “little” guys: your community’s small businesses. Local and small businesses make your area unique, so celebrate them by shopping on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30.
Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 and is backed by American Express. Its purpose is to help get more customers through the doors of small businesses. Now, in its tenth year, the day has grown to become a permanent fixture of the holiday shopping weekend.
Louisiana Weekend reporter Amanda Kitch got a closer look at Small Business Saturday inside local stores, like The Market at Circa 1857.
