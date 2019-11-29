Saints take down Falcons to win NFC South for third season in a row

On the kickoff, Kenjon Barner returned the ball 47 yards to the Atlanta 45-yard line. Despite the good field position, the Saints defense again forced the Falcons to punt. After New Orleans was also forced to punt, Atlanta drove 73 yards down to the New Orleans 2-yard line but on fourth-and-one, the Saints defense stopped the Falcons to get the ball back. On the drive, Jordan picked up his first sack of the game. The Saints were not able to get going and went three-and-out. A pass interference penalty by Eli Apple on a third-and-eight gave the Falcons the ball at the New Orleans 18-yard line and on the very next play, Ryan fired a shot down the middle of the field to tight end Jaeden Graham for a touchdown but kicker Younghoe Koo missed the extra point and the Saints held the 7-6 lead with 12:35 left in the half.