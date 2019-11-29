RECALL ALERT: Two brands of white flour may contain E.coli

RECALL ALERT: Two brands of white flour may contain E.coli
Two brands of white flour have been voluntarily recalled due to the possibility of the E.coli. (Source: FDA)
By Nick Gremillion | November 29, 2019 at 3:06 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 3:06 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two brands of white flour have issued voluntary recalls for their products for the potential presence of E. coli, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Hodgson Mill and Wild Harvest are the brands being recalled.

Hodson Mill:

  • Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour (5 lb.)
  • UPC 0-71518-05009-2
  • Best By Date 10-01-2020 and 10-02-2020 with lot codes listed Lot# 001042 & 005517
Hodgson Mill has voluntarily recalled a batch of white flour over E. coli concerns.
Hodgson Mill has voluntarily recalled a batch of white flour over E. coli concerns.
Hodgson Mill has voluntarily recalled a batch of white flour over E. coli concerns.
Hodgson Mill has voluntarily recalled a batch of white flour over E. coli concerns. (Source: FDA)

Wild Harvest®:

  • Wild Harvest® Organic All-Purpose Flour, Unbleached
  • Code of AA
  • BEST IF USED BY 010820
  • CC 15:58
  • UPC Code 711535509158
Wild Harvest has voluntarily recalled a batch of white flour over E.coli concerns.
Wild Harvest has voluntarily recalled a batch of white flour over E.coli concerns. (Source: FDA)

If you have either recalled flour product stop using it immediately and throw it out.

Both companies issued voluntary recalls because of the potential presence of pathogenic E. coli which was discovered through sampling raw uncooked flour.

Neither company has received any confirmed reports of illnesses related to these products. The recalls were issued out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers with questions may contact Hodson Mill at 1-888-417-9343 and Wild Harvest at 1-855-423-2630.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.