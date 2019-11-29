Person reportedly shot in leg on Booker Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Paramedics responded to a report of a person shot in the leg on Booker Street in Baton Rouge.
EMS spokesperson Mike Schultz said paramedics responded to the incident just before noon on Nov. 29. The reported shooting happened near the intersection of Bookers and Cardinal streets.
Schultz said the patient’s injuries are not life-threatening.
Baton Rouge police officers were also at the scene.
Details are still limited at this time. We will provide more updates as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.