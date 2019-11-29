LSU women’s basketball takes on No. 15 Michigan State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team is spending Thanksgiving weekend in the island at Junkanoo Jam in Bimini, Bahamas. The Lady Tigers will face No. 15 Michigan State on Friday, November 29 at 4:15 P.M, then either Kansas State or Memphis on Saturday.
The Lady Tigers are currently 5-1 on the season after a hard-fought victory over Rutgers 64-58. Senior Ayana Mitchell picked up her fourth double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Junior Faustine Aifuwa had a strong night in the paint with 16 points and seven rebounds, while junior Khayla Pointerdrove to the basket for 12 points. Pointer also grabbed four rebounds and four steals, while dishing out three assists.
For Aifuwa, it was the eighth consecutive game that the center from Dacula, Georgia, has scored in double figures, going back to the final two games of the 2018-19 season.
Pointer is leading LSU with 14.5 points and 4.0 assists per game, while Aifuwa is second on the squad with 13.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Mitchell, a Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy candidate, is averaging 12.5 points and team-leading 9.7 rebounds this season.
LSU continues its solid play on scoring defense, holding teams to 55.5 points per game. The Lady Tigers have held two opponents to 50 points or under twice and five opponents under 60 so far this season.
Michigan State is undefeated on the season, including a 72-69 win at the 2019 national runner-up Notre Dame. The Spartans are led by sophomore guard Nia Clouden and senior guard Taryn McCutcheon with 16.0 and 12.4 points per game, respectively. Senior Shay Colley has spent the last few weeks competing with the Canadian National Team in Olympic Prequalifier Tournaments. This will be the first meeting between the Tigers and Spartans since Nov. 15, 2007. LSU leads the series, 3-0.
