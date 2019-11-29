LSU women’s basketball takes on No. 15 Michigan State

Michigan State is undefeated on the season, including a 72-69 win at the 2019 national runner-up Notre Dame. The Spartans are led by sophomore guard Nia Clouden and senior guard Taryn McCutcheon with 16.0 and 12.4 points per game, respectively. Senior Shay Colley has spent the last few weeks competing with the Canadian National Team in Olympic Prequalifier Tournaments. This will be the first meeting between the Tigers and Spartans since Nov. 15, 2007. LSU leads the series, 3-0.