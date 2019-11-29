LSU men’s basketball hosts Missouri State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team returns to action in the PMAC Friday, November 29 at 7:00 P.M. The Tigers will host Missouri State and are trying to build on the momentum of a 13-point win over Rhode Island.
The Tigers are currently 4-2 on the season after splitting a pair of games against Utah State and Rhode Island. As Coach Will Wade discussed in his media session, the Tigers did not turn the one loss into two as it did a year ago when following a tough loss to Florida State, the Tigers were unable to recover against Oklahoma State in Orlando.
Missouri State is a deceiving 3-4 as it comes into Baton Rouge on the end of a five-game road swing. The Bears have lost by one to Little Rock, three to No. 21 Xavier, four to Miami and one to Buffalo. MSU won, 71-69, over Saint Joseph’s last weekend in the Charleston Classic.
Keandre Cook leads the Bears with an average of 16.9 points and 5.7 rebounds a game with Gaige Prim at 16.5 points a contest and Lamont West averaging 10.4 markers. The Bears average 67.0 points a game and 38.6 rebounds.
Mays has led the Tigers in scoring all season at 18.7 points per game, also pulling down 5.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Williams is averaging 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds, while Days is at 13.3 points and a team best 8.0 boards. Watford is averaging 12.3 points and Javonte Smart 10.5 points and 4.2 rebounds.
