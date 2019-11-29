Louisiana high school band marches in Thanksgiving Day parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Spring High School Marching Band had a Thanksgiving they will never forget. The band marched in the Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day parade in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia’s parade celebrated their 100th anniversary, even though the parade lacked balloons due to the high winds the parade did not lack enthusiasm. According to weather officials in the Philadelphia area, wind gusts reached up to 50 MPH.
The parade included 23 marching bands, 16 floats, and 30 performances.
