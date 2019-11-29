Lines already forming at Baton Rouge stores ahead of Black Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Thanksgiving festivities continue, hundreds of shoppers in Baton Rouge are already flocking to stores ahead of Black Friday.
More than 165 million Americans say they are likely to shop either in-store or online this Thanksgiving weekend, according to the latest holiday survey from the National Retail Federation. That figure is up slightly from last year when similar estimates called for 164 million to shop during the 5-day period.
NRF reports younger consumers are more likely to shop over the holiday weekend. Among those ages 18 to 24, 88 percent say they are likely to shop and particularly enjoy the social aspect.
WAFB 9News Reporter Lester Duhé is talking to shoppers and will have a report on 9News at 10.
