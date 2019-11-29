FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice for Black Friday, Storms Arrive This Weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Shoppers will have no weather issues to deal with on Black Friday. A sweater or jacket will be a good idea for the morning with lows around 50 degrees, but temps will quickly reach the low 70s by lunchtime and top out in the mid 70°s during the afternoon.
Our next weather maker is still slated to arrive over the weekend, but the timing may be beneficial for most of our weekend events.
Isolated showers will be possible by Saturday afternoon, but the best rain chances will likely be confined to a window of roughly 9 p.m. Saturday night to 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
It is a close call on whether we see any significant impacts to the LSU game, but we’re more confident in at least the first half being relatively dry. Our weekend cold front also comes with the threat of a few strong to severe storms, with the Storm Prediction Center currently posting a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe weather across our area.
It's also a big weekend in New Orleans as many of you head down to the Crescent City for the Bayou Classic. Friday and most of Saturday should be mild and dry, with rains likely holding off until well after the game on Saturday. By the time you wake up on Sunday morning, most of the rain should be gone, with slightly cooler temperatures filtering in behind the front.
Looking ahead, next week starts out rather chilly, but temperatures will rebound to more seasonable levels for the second half of the week. We’ll also see rain chances returning during the latter half of the week.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.