FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice for Black Friday, Storms Arrive This Weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After enjoying a very nice Thanksgiving Day, it looks as if our quiet and pleasant weather will continue for Black Friday.
No activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar as all the shoppers are heading out the door – temperatures are cool but not really chilly, generally in the low to mid 50°s. Under partly cloudy skies and light southeasterly winds, our afternoon high is forecast to top out in the mid 70°s – a bit warmer than the “norm” for late November but probably not too many are complaining.
Overnight, a few lingering clouds – our low dropping in the mid 50°s; Saturday will be mainly dry and warm, a high near 80°; a sun/cloud mix; perhaps a few scattered afternoon showers, with the threat of severe weather in the forecast late night Saturday into early Sunday.
