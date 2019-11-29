Deals to check out this Black Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Shoppers are already heading to the stores on Thanksgiving ahead of Black Friday.
Major retailers are offering deals and we’ve got a list of some Black Friday deals to take note of:
- Amazon is listing all its Black Friday deals on its Amazon’s Gold Box page.
- Target is offering up to 50% off headphones, $100 off video game consoles and $50 off the Fitbit Versa 2.
- Walmart is offering rollbacks and deals on many of its items, including up to 60% off on Women’s clothing.
- The Home Depot is offering up to 35% off select tools, storage and accessories to 40% off appliances, Home Depot has thousands of early Black Friday savings.
- Best Buy started its doorbuster sales on Thanksgiving at 5 p.m. You can see the store’s Black Friday deals here.
- The Mall of Louisiana also listed its Black Friday deals, with some of them starting Thursday.
