Battle of the Bands starts today ahead of Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Before Southern University goest against Grambling State in New Orleans on Saturday, the annual Battle of the Bands and Greek show will entertain crowds.
SU’s human jukebox and Grambling’s band will square off at 6 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Tickets are on sale here.
Kickoff for Saturday’s game starts at 4 p.m. You can order your tickets here for that game.
WAFB 9News Reporter Donovan Jackson is in New Orleans talking to fans and will have a report on 9News this afternoon.
