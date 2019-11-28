Sportsline Player of the Week: Brusly RB Josh Westly (Playoffs - 2nd Round)

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - Pressure is one of the words used to describe the Brusly Panthers’ flexbone offense, a system based on wearing out the opponent with a bruising running attack, like junior running back Josh Westly.
“Pressure bust pipes,” said Westly. “They going to give up a touchdown eventually. We going to keep doing it until you do.”
In Brusly’s 34-20 win over Marksville, Westly applied most of the pressure. He ran for a total of 279 yards and three touchdowns. His last one was a 70-yarder that ended up sealing the game.
“I thought probably the second one, when you watch it on film, it was probably the best cut he made of the night and, at that point, the field’s a little wet, a little torn up, so for him to have that kind of balance and accelerate and go finish the run, of the long runs, it was the best run of the night,” explained head coach Hoff Schooler.
So, with 279 yards rushing, you say you underachieved?
“I could do more. We could do some more. To be honest with you, I could have had 400. I messed up - putting my head down, closing my eyes,” Westly responded.
Brusly entered the playoffs as a lowly No. 24 seed but after sealing a couple of upsets, the Panthers will play in the quarterfinals for the first time in program history. It’s a milestone that’s built up a lot of excitement in the community.
“Excited for the community. There’s a lot of guys that’s put in a lot of work throughout the years and families and community leaders and our administration, all throughout the year, has put in this kind of work to get to this point and they’ve been waiting for this moment. We’ll go back later on at a banquet or something like that and we’ll celebrate it and be excited about those kind of things but there’s still work to be done,” Schooler added.
“Seeds don’t matter. Got to beat St. James first,” Westly stated.
WAFB is proud to present this week’s Sportsline Player of the Week award to junior running back Josh Westly.
