Mamère Folse’s Turkey and Andouille Fricassée

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the very best fricassées (or stews) I ever had was made by Mamère Folse, in an old cast iron pot. Like my mother and other-grandmother, she was a gifted cook. She even made her own andouille! Her best fricassée however, was the one the Friday after Thanksgiving using the leftover turkey and served in pastry shells.
Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 6 to 8 Servings
Ingredients:
4 cups cooked, boned and cubed turkey meat
1 pound andouille sausage, chopped
1 cup vegetable oil
1 cup flour
2 cups diced onions
1 cup diced celery
¼ cup diced red bell pepper
¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper
¼ cup minced garlic
2½ quarts chicken or turkey stock
1 cup sliced mushrooms
1 cup sliced green onions
¼ cup chopped parsley
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
2 (6-count) packages Pepperidge Farm® Puff Pastry Shells, cooked
Method:
NOTE: Bone leftover turkey and reserve 2 cups each of white and dark meat. You may also wish to create the stock by boiling the carcass of turkey for 1 hour to create the base of the fricassée.
In a large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat.
Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until a golden brown roux is achieved.
Add onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic and sauté 3 to 5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted.
Add stock, a little at a time, until a stew-like consistency is achieved.
Add turkey meat, andouille, and mushrooms.
Bring mixture to a rolling boil, reduce heat to simmer and cook 30 minutes or until turkey is tender.
Blend in green onions and parsley then season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Additional stock may be needed to retain consistency.
Serve in puff pastry shells.
