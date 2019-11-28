Louisiana birthday boy receives surprise from LeBron James

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What started out as a normal basketball game for three Louisiana boys turned into a night they would never forget thanks to LeBron James. The Pelicans took on the Los Angeles Lakers in the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, November 27.
Eli went to the Pelicans vs. the Lakers game for his 12th birthday with his best friend Dallas, and Dallas’s dad Billy. The trio sat behind the Lakers bench during the game and Eli cheered on his favorite player the whole game.
At the end of the game, James tried to throw Eli a towel but another fan grabbed it, without hesitating James called Eli down to the court and gave him the shoes he played in.
The birthday boy in the video can be seen crying in the video while holding the kicks James played in during the win against the Pelicans. Eli even posed for pictures with other Lakers fans while holding the shoes.
