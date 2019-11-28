3 injured in shooting on Prescott Road

3 injured in shooting on Prescott Road
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5100 block of Prescott Road near N Foster Drive. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | November 28, 2019 at 5:03 PM CST - Updated November 28 at 5:42 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were injured in a shooting on Prescott Road late Wednesday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5100 block of Prescott Road near N Foster Drive.

BRPD spokesperson L’Jean Mckneely said three people were injured during the shooting. He said their injuries are not life-threatening.

Details are limited at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.