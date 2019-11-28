3 injured in shooting on Prescott Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were injured in a shooting on Prescott Road late Wednesday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
On Wednesday, Nov. 27, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5100 block of Prescott Road near N Foster Drive.
BRPD spokesperson L’Jean Mckneely said three people were injured during the shooting. He said their injuries are not life-threatening.
Details are limited at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
