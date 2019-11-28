FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thanksgiving, Black Friday expected to stay dry; rain returns for weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a quiet and mild start to your Thanksgiving morning.
No activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and temperatures in the mid to upper 50°s. Look forward to nice weather for your holiday Thursday – expect a sun/cloud mix, light east winds – no mention of rain, a high topping out at 68°.
Later tonight, for early Black Friday shoppers, no weather worries at all, partly cloudy and dry, cool – a low of 50°; tomorrow, still looking good – partly cloudy and seasonally mild as we officially begin the holiday season – a high in the lower 70°s.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.