BRFD responds to overnight house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an overnight house fire Thursday, November 28.
Firefighters responded to 5335 Jefferson Street to find a fire coming from the front of the house. A family of five with four pets was home at the time of the fire and all were able to make it out safely.
The house has heavy smoke and fire damage and the Red Cross was called out to assist the family.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.