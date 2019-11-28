Blood donations needed for holiday season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the holiday season in full swing, Vitalant is asking for blood donations to make sure everyone’s holiday is bright.
Vitalant says all blood types are needed, especially type O and platelets.
Anyone who donates between Nov. 29 and Dec. 15 will receive a $25 Amazon gift card through Vitalant’s online rewards store.
“My childhood was interrupted by cancer for six long, extremely emotional years. I can say I always knew I wasn’t alone thanks to my generous blood donors,” said Jaziel, a patient who relied on blood donors during his cancer treatment.
To donate, visit Vitalant at 8234 One Calais Ave. or go to vitalant.org to find a mobile blood drive near you. Schedule an appointment at vitalant.org, or call 1-877-258-4825.
Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to snacks afterwards. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Fast Track Health History online the day they donate. Donors must be at least 16-years-old, weigh at least 110 lbs, and be in good health. Additional requirements apply to those who are 22 and younger. 16 and 17-year-old donors must have a signed form from their parent/guardian.
