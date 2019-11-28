Blood donations needed for holiday season

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to snacks afterwards. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Fast Track Health History online the day they donate. Donors must be at least 16-years-old, weigh at least 110 lbs, and be in good health. Additional requirements apply to those who are 22 and younger. 16 and 17-year-old donors must have a signed form from their parent/guardian.