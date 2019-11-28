Attorney who played instrumental role in Baton Rouge boy boycott celebrates 100th birthday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Legendary Baton Rouge attorney, Johnnie Jones, was all dressed up Wednesday night for a special occasion.
On Wednesday, Nov. 27, Jones was surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones celebrating his 100th birthday. The big celebration was held at the White Oak Estate and Gardens. Jones played an instrumental role in the Baton Rouge bus boycott after graduating from Southern’s law school. As for his milestone, he says he’s excited enjoy it with so many people who love and care about him.
“If I had to go through that same thing, I’d do it all over again, even though the road was rocky. I’d just smooth it out," Jones said.
Jones says he considers himself lucky to have spent his career making a difference in the Baton Rouge community.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.