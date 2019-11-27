WAFB to air ‘Eye on the Title’ special on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

WAFB's special report previewing the SEC Championship in Atlanta featuring LSU and Georgia. (Source: WAFB)
November 27, 2019 at 2:50 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 2:50 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Join us on Thursday, December 5 for a 30-minute special previewing the big showdown between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs.

The LSU Tigers are in the SEC Championship Game for the first time in eight years! The 9 Sports team is breaking down the huge matchup with personal stories from the season.

We will be live from Atlanta for this special report. The broadcasts report will begin at 6:30 p.m. and we will stream it on the 9Sports mobile app and on our Roku and Amazon Fire channels.

