Viral Saints fans surprised with game tickets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Shaffer family will be able to attend the next Saints game as a family.
Baton Rouge law firm Dudley and DeBosier gifted the boys and their father tickets to the Nov. 16 matchup between the Saints and the Indianapolis Colts.
The smiles, hugs, and cheers began when Will Lutz kicked the game-winning field goal in the Saints’ win over the Carolina Panthers in a divisional nail-biter on Nov. 24.
Terrion, 14, and Jairen, 8, were able to celebrate with Drew Brees and the boys in gold and black, thanks to their father and their grandmother.
“I asked him, I said, ‘Jairen, what do you want to do for your birthday?’ He said, ‘I want to go to the game.’ I said, ‘What game, LSU game?’ ‘No, the Saints game [said Jairen].’ I said, ‘Ooh, them tickets are kind of high,’ and I said, ‘Let me see what I can do,’” said Yolanda Fisher, Jairen’s grandmother.
Yolanda somehow came through with the tickets - but was only able to grab two of them.
So the boys’ father, Jonathon, dropped his two sons off at the entrance of the Superdome for their first Saints game ever.
Their story gained attention on social media when a Vermilion Parish school teacher sitting next to them posted their pictures on Facebook.
