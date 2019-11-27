Thanksgiving travel runs smoothly at new Armstrong Airport terminal

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Thousands of travelers are expected to make their way through the new Armstrong International Airport terminal on Wednesday (Nov. 27).
People expecting to catch a plane in the early morning did not have too much traffic to deal with. Many travelers flew out earlier in the week, so lines were manageable for last-minute passengers.
With travel ramping up through the day, the airport expects to see more than 360,000 travelers coming and going between now and Dec. 2.
Some tips: plan ahead before arriving at the new terminal to make sure your trip through the airport is smooth. And plan for vehicle traffic as many people are making their first trip to the terminal.
"Holiday travel is usually a nightmare, but today has been really great. I love the new terminal. The key is getting here early, though,” said traveler Becky Farrell.
The airport processes bags faster through a new system, according to officials with the New Orleans Aviation Board. However, an alarm is in place in case of questionable content.
"It’s a good thing that there’s crowds, people are flying, the economy is good. Get here in time to not miss your flight,” said Sari Koshetz with the Transportation Security Administration.
