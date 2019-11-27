St. Vincent de Paul staff and volunteers prepare for annual Thanksgiving meal

Information provided by St. Vincent de Paul
Thanksgiving events officially kick off on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving (November 27th at 1:30 PM) with the 10th Annual Community Turkey Carving Contest at the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room located at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place.
In what has become an annual tradition, community leaders, including Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, District Attorney Hillar Moore, Major Reginald Brown, Councilwoman Tara Wicker, and many others, will volunteer their time to participate in St. Vincent de Paul’s Tenth Annual Turkey Carving Contest.
This is a contest of community leaders to see who’s best at carving turkeys.
On Thanksgiving Day, St. Vincent de Paul volunteers will serve turkey with all the trimmings to hundreds of people who, unfortunately, have little to celebrate.
Many of them are living in homes where people have to skip meals or eat less to make ends meet. Some of them have no homes.
But on this day,everyone will have a warm place to go and plenty to eat.
Volunteers will serve a Thanksgiving meal at two locations: (1) our St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room located at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place and (2) the Raising Cane’s River Center. Last year, the Holiday Helpers program officially became a part of St. Vincent de Paul, and we will be continuing this tradition at the River Center.
Meal service at the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room will begin at 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
At the Raising Cane’s River Center, meal service will begin at 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
All of the turkeys for this year’s events have once again been provided by the Congregation B’nai Israel.
This year, we are thrilled that the Louisiana Housing Corporation and the Louisiana Balance of State Continuum of Care have joined these efforts to focus on Hunger and Homelessness Awareness.
We will be able to better serve those experiencing homelessness and those at-risk of homelessness.
We salute and thank Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome, Major Reginald Brown, the Louisiana Housing Corporation, Louisiana Balance of State Continuum of Care, Rhonda Ruffino, Chef Peter Palisi, and the entire crew at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
These community leaders are once again playing a critical role in reaching people who truly need a helping hand this holiday season.
To make a donation or to find out out to volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.