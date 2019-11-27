3 shot overnight in two separate shootings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
At 12:15 a.m., Baton Rouge Police responded to the 3900 block of N. Foster where two people were found with gunshot wounds. Police say both victims are expected to survive their injuries.
Later, at 4:15 a.m., a second shooting occurred in the 900 block of Rosenwald Drive. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Both shootings remain under investigation.
