Salvation Army serves 3,000 Thanksgiving meals in Baton Rouge, Gonzales

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army-Greater Baton Rouge hosted their annual Thanksgiving Community Outreach Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
The organization served about 3,000 meals to those in need in Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish.
Community partners and volunteers delivered meals to apartment complexes and churches.
The meals are cooked and ready to go, all you have to do is heat it up at home.
Organizers say they are trying to reach the underserved.
“There’s a lot of areas in Baton Rouge that ar little bit better off and can tend for themselves better. But there’s a lot of locations that people just don’t have a lot of income to buy a turkey dinner. So we try to go to those locations,” said Lt. Julia Tekautz of the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army will serve meals at it’s Baton Rouge headquarters at 7361 Airline Highway between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. while supplies last.
No application is required to receive a meal. The meals are first come, first served until supplies runout.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.