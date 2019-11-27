Red light cameras to remain in Baton Rouge through 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Those pesky red light cameras aren't going away any time soon.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council voted to extend the program’s contract until 2023 on Tuesday, Nov. 26. The vote comes after Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s push for a contract extension in October. Her administration says the move is all about public safety.
Some councilmembers opposed the extension because some 30% of the fine drivers pay leaves the state, “never to come back in our economy.”
The city-parish currently has 24 cameras stationed at 16 intersections.
